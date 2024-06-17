‘Criminal Act’ – Israeli Army Burns Rafah Departure Hall, Severing Gaza’s Connection to World

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This incident coincides with ongoing incursions by Israeli military vehicles into Rafah’s Philadelphi Corridor.

The Israeli army burned down on Monday the departure hall on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, effectively severing Gaza’s connection to the outside world.

This act follows the Israeli army’s seizure of the Rafah crossing 40 days ago.

The departure hall, along with other facilities and buildings, was set on fire, cutting off communication for Palestinians in Gaza.

Several Palestinian social media accounts shared images showing the departure hall completely engulfed in flames.

This incident coincides with ongoing incursions by Israeli military vehicles into Rafah’s Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarized buffer zone along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

‘Criminal Act’

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas condemned the burning of the departure hall, labeling it a “criminal act and brutal behavior” that underscores what they describe as Israel’s “genocide in Gaza.”

In a statement, Hamas called for international condemnation and action, stating that Israel “bears the consequences of this crime, which resulted in cutting off Palestinians’ communication with the outside world.”

“This Nazi behavior, which is a clear war crime, requires widespread international condemnation and taking the necessary measures to hold the occupation leaders accountable,” the statement said.

The group urged the international community to reopen the Rafah crossing, facilitate travel, and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“This requires effective international action to open the crossing and facilitate travel for our citizens, and facilitate the entry of emergency food and relief aid into the Strip that is deliberately subjected to a zionist war of starvation.”

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,347 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,372 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)