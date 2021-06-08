Israeli Parliament to Vote on New Government on Sunday

Israeli parliament will vote on Sunday on approving a new government, Reuters reported the speaker of parliament saying today, a move that is likely to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader.

If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist, and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it will be sworn in on the same day, marking the end of Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister and his replacement by nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Last Wednesday, centrist Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid announced that he and Bennett, a former defense minister who heads the far-right Yamina party, had formed a broad governing alliance following an inconclusive 23 March election, Israel’s fourth in two years.

Under their deal, Bennett will serve first as prime minister, followed by Lapid.

Bennett had urged Parliamentary Speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu loyalist, to hold the Knesset vote tomorrow, and called on the prime minister to “let go” and desist from any efforts to persuade members of the new coalition to defect and scupper its inauguration.

