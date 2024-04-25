Five Massacres in 24 Hours, Journalist Killed – Gaza Genocide Continues

Scores of Palestinians were killed and many others were wounded on Thursday, in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has now entered its 202nd day.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli forces committed 5 massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, killing 43 Palestinian and wounding 64 more.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that four civilians were killed and several others were wounded when a drone targeted a group of Palestinians on the Wadi Gaza Bridge.

Furthermore, civil defense teams retrieved the body of a Palestinian who was killed when her house was struck by missiles in Nuseirat camp, located in the central Gaza Strip.

In Deir al-Balah, three Palestinians sustained injuries due to a drone attack near the Old Mosque.

The death toll resulting from the occupation’s airstrike on a house owned by the Al-Jamal family, in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, has risen to five.

Among the victims was journalist Mohammad Bassam al-Jamal.

Additionally, three Palestinians were injured when a missile hit the home of the Abu Arar family in the Al-Musabah area, north of Rafah.

Israeli warplanes targeted agricultural lands in the Khirbet Al-Adas area and Shaboura camp, resulting in several injuries requiring hospitalization.

In the southern region, homes of residents in the Al-Fokhari area, southeast of Khan Yunis, faced heavy artillery shelling.

In Gaza City, neighborhoods came under artillery fire, particularly Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, and Al-Rimal Al-Janoubi, resulting in the injury of 10 civilians, including three children, with varying degrees of injuries.

Furthermore, occupation warships fired four shells toward the port area and the al-Shati’ camp.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,305 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)