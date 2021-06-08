Al Jazeera Journalist Givara Budeiri Leaves Hospital after Israeli Arrest (VIDEOS)

June 8, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli authorities release Al Jazeera correspondent Givara Budeiri, who was assaulted and arrested as she was documenting Israeli violations in Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: Video Grab)

Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri left the hospital on Sunday evening after receiving treatment for an injury sustained during her arrest by Israeli police.

Budeiri’s left hand was fractured during the assault by Israeli officers.

The Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent was released by police earlier on Sunday, a day after her arrest while covering a demonstration in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli authorities accuse Budeiri of assaulting a female police officer and failing to provide her press credentials.

Those allegations are not supported by footage of the arrest, which shows Budeiri wearing a flak jacket clearly marked “press” while officers grappled to detain her.

The reporter was also holding a mic labeled with the Al Jazeera logo.

Budeiri also sustained bruising on several parts of her body and still has difficulty walking, she told Al Jazeera.

Israeli police also broke equipment belonging to Al Jazeera photographer Nabil Mazzawi, the Qatari broadcaster said.

Budeiri alleges police officers told her “we will make you shut up … if we make Al Jazeera be silent, everyone will shut up”.

The reporter was covering a sit-in to commemorate the anniversary of the Naksa, or “The Setback”, when Israeli forces occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967.

She has been banned from entering the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for two weeks.

At least 14 members of the press have been arrested by Israeli forces in recent weeks, according to Reporters Without Borders.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.