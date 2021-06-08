Al Jazeera Journalist Givara Budeiri Leaves Hospital after Israeli Arrest (VIDEOS)

Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri left the hospital on Sunday evening after receiving treatment for an injury sustained during her arrest by Israeli police.

Budeiri’s left hand was fractured during the assault by Israeli officers.

Israeli police arrested Aljazeera journalist Givara Budeiri claiming she assaulted them. Here is the video of her shouting at them not to assault her. This is what happens when you expose war crimes. #FreePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/KticHaOXDh — Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) June 5, 2021

The Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent was released by police earlier on Sunday, a day after her arrest while covering a demonstration in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli authorities accuse Budeiri of assaulting a female police officer and failing to provide her press credentials.

Those allegations are not supported by footage of the arrest, which shows Budeiri wearing a flak jacket clearly marked “press” while officers grappled to detain her.

The moment Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri reunited with her young daughters “I told them to release me because I was afraid you’d be alone.” pic.twitter.com/H0kJ836zk9 — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) June 5, 2021

The reporter was also holding a mic labeled with the Al Jazeera logo.

Budeiri also sustained bruising on several parts of her body and still has difficulty walking, she told Al Jazeera.

Israeli police also broke equipment belonging to Al Jazeera photographer Nabil Mazzawi, the Qatari broadcaster said.

Budeiri alleges police officers told her “we will make you shut up … if we make Al Jazeera be silent, everyone will shut up”.

Palestinian journalist Givara Budeiri, recounts her arrest by Israeli forces when covering the ongoing protests against Israeli eviction plans in #SheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/SsnhsgnsAo — SueHsy #BDS💙 (@Thehopper7) June 7, 2021

The reporter was covering a sit-in to commemorate the anniversary of the Naksa, or “The Setback”, when Israeli forces occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967.

She has been banned from entering the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for two weeks.

At least 14 members of the press have been arrested by Israeli forces in recent weeks, according to Reporters Without Borders.

