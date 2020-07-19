Israeli Police Arrest PA’s Governor of Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces today detained Adnan Gheith, the Palestinian Authority’s Governor of Jerusalem, after raiding his home in the city.

Israeli police raided and searched the house of Gheith in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, before detaining him.

The Palestinian Authority official was arrested by Israel at least 17 times since he assumed his current office as Governor of Jerusalem in August 2018.

VIDEOS: Israeli Forces Arrest Jerusalem Governor https://t.co/UhdSr6dkk9 — M. (@Maksoortiya) April 6, 2020

In February, Israeli occupation authorities banned him from entering the West Bank for six months and from communicating with the Palestinian Authority (PA), despite being the PA’s governor. He was previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019, in November 2019, and then again last April.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

The Palestinians consider East Jerusalem as the de jure capital of the State of Palestine, although the city remains under Israeli occupation until today.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)