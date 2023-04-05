Israeli Warplanes, Artillery, Navy Attack Various Targets in Besieged Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes, artillery, and navy attacked several locations in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, the official news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli warplanes targeted with three missiles a site southwest of Gaza City and another in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, causing damage to the site but no injuries.

The Israeli artillery also fired three shells at a site east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip causing severe damage.

The artillery fired four shells at a site east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, causing damage to nearby private property.

Three artillery shells were also fired at a site northwest of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, causing a fire to break out.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation navy fired several shells toward Gaza fishermen’s boats off the coast of al-Sudaniyya area, northwest of Gaza City.

Israel claimed that the attacks came after rockets were fired from Gaza and fell in southern Israel. The rockets were fired in response to the Israeli brutal attack at Al-Aqsa mosque early on Wednesday.

(WAFA, PC)