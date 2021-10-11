Israeli Police Commissioner Wants to Apply ‘Administrative Detention’ to Palestinian Citizens of Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is pushing for a measure that would allow the so-called ‘Administrative Detention’ to be used against Palestinian citizens of Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to The Times of Israel, Shabtai wants Israeli forces to be allowed to use administrative detentions in an effort to ‘combat crimes’ in the Arab communities.

Administrative detention is an unlawful practice currently employed by Israeli authorities to indefinitely imprison Palestinian political prisoners on the basis of ‘secret information’ without trial or charge.

Palestinian citizens of Israel and rights groups have rejected the participation of the Shin Bet intelligence agency in police operations in Arab communities. https://t.co/1hh0QKcGrS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 5, 2021

Palestinian citizens, who make up 20 percent of the population in Israel, believe that Israeli occupation authorities are purposely ignoring rising crime rates in their community.

Last September, the High Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens in Israel denounced in a statement that the Israeli government is encouraging crimes among Arab communities “in order to attract the Arab youth to police and army recruitment,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

It is always forgotten that we ARAB Israelis are also murdered by these "alleged" brothers and sisters.

This is apartheid from the Palestinians and nobody from the BDS gets upset! — Nur (@NurZoabe) October 8, 2021

“Ending crime in the Arab community does not need a plan or a government decision, but a police interference as happened in the Jewish communities many years ago,” MEMO quoted the head of the committee, Mohammad Baraka, as saying.

Since the start of 2021, about 100 Arabs have been killed, with protests being held to urge the Israeli government to act.

