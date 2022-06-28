Israeli Release Committee Rejects Appeal to Free Palestinian Prisoner Ahmed Manasra

The Israeli early release committee meeting in Ramle prison rejected on Monday an appeal to free 20-year-old Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra, who is suffering from a deteriorating mental health condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Attorney Khaled Zabarqa, representing Manasra, said that the Israeli early release committee refused to discuss the appeal for the release of Manasra, which was submitted by his defense team due to the serious deterioration in his health and mental condition, claiming that his file was classified under the “terrorism law”.

An Israeli occupation court rejected the early release request of the Palestinian detainee Ahmad Manasra despite the serious deterioration in his mental health as he has been subjected to violence, torture, and solitary confinement.#FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/IIG59tFy2b — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 28, 2022

Manasra, from occupied East Jerusalem, was 13 years old when he and his cousin Hassan attacked Israelis in Jerusalem in 2015.

While Manasra was arrested, his cousin was killed on that day. He is now serving a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence of which he has spent about six years.

He was diagnosed with a deteriorating mental health condition due to the beating he received by Jewish settlers after the attack and due to months of brutal interrogation and torture in Israeli detention centers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)