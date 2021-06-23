Israeli Forces Demolish House in East Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities today demolished a Palestinian house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources said that Israeli police and municipal crews escorted a crane into the neighborhood to demolish a Palestinian house, belonging to Mousa Haloulou, using stone sawing machines.

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)