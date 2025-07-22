Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Critically Injured in Gaza Resistance Operations

The Qassam Brigades targeted Israeli armored vehicles in Deir al-Balah, critically wounding a soldier, as Israel faces mounting battlefield losses.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier and a Merkava tank southeast of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Qassam, the armored personnel carrier was struck with a ‘Yassin 105’ missile near the Abu Holi junction, southeast of Deir al-Balah. Additionally, fighters targeted a Merkava tank in the Al-Jafrawi Chalets area with the same type of missile.

Following the strike on the Israeli tank, Israeli helicopters arrived at the scene to carry out an evacuation.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that a soldier was critically injured today when a Merkava tank was hit with an anti-tank missile in Deir al-Balah.

Israeli occupation forces have recently launched a military operation in Deir al-Balah. Despite the offensive, Palestinian resistance fighters continue to inflict casualties on Israeli forces.

In a recent development, the Israeli army confirmed the death of a soldier, identified as Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen, in a blast in Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir admitted that Israel is paying a “heavy price” in the Gaza war but vowed to continue military operations to achieve the stated objectives, including the return of Israeli captives and the destruction of Hamas.

Amid growing domestic criticism of the Israeli army’s performance, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that military leadership is preparing to open an internal investigation into the ground invasion of Gaza, which began in late October 2023. The probe will reportedly focus on the army’s conduct during these operations.

(PC, AJA)