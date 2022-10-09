Israeli Soldier Killed in Shooting at East Jerusalem Checkpoint (VIDEOS)

Armed individuals late Saturday opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring two others, The New Arab reported.

The Israeli army said that Israeli soldiers and Shin Bet agents were involved in the search to apprehend the attackers.

Media coverage| Scores of Israeli occupation forces raided the occupied Jerusalem neighborhoods of Shuafat Camp and Anata last night, after an Israeli soldier was killed and two others injured in a shooting operation at Shuafat military checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/xaiqzPtPDy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 9, 2022

The shooting came at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions, just hours after four Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

It also came less than 24 hours before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city.

This year has been the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.

Shufat camp – this is what collective punishment looks like.

Last night, an Israeli occupation soldier was killed at the checkpoint, so today Israeli authorities decide to deny thousands of Palestinians the right to move and attend to work/school etc.pic.twitter.com/DqH7hvRqCe — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) October 9, 2022

The military raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated confrontations between Israeli forces and local residents.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)