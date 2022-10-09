Israeli Soldier Killed in Shooting at East Jerusalem Checkpoint (VIDEOS)

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Armed individuals late Saturday opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring two others, The New Arab reported.

The Israeli army said that Israeli soldiers and Shin Bet agents were involved in the search to apprehend the attackers.

The shooting came at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions, just hours after four Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

It also came less than 24 hours before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city.

This year has been the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.

The military raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated confrontations between Israeli forces and local residents.

