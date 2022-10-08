Report: Israel’s Shin Bet Warns of Russian Interference in Upcoming Elections

Israel has asked Russia not to interfere in its upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1, Israeli media reported, amid tensions between the two countries.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported that Shin Bet, the Israeli internal intelligence agency, has reportedly asked Russia to stay out of forthcoming Knesset elections in an official letter to Russian intelligence.

These are the fifth Israeli legislative elections to be held in three years.

“Intelligence assessments based on information and data do not rule out foreign interference in the elections,” the Channel 12 report said, adding that Shin Bet warned Israeli officials of possible Russian intervention that would influence voters one way or another.

Tensions have simmered between Israel and Russia since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

In May, Russia claimed Israeli mercenaries were fighting alongside the far-right Azov Regiment in Ukraine.

The November ballot will see veteran Benjamin Netanyahu leading a bloc of right-wing and far-right ultra-religious parties against centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid who is leading a far more fragmented camp, spanning left to right.

