Israeli Soldiers Beat up, Detain 13-Year-Old Palestinian in Ramallah

Israeli forces on Monday beat up and arrested 13-year-old Mustafa Khalil Ameereh while he was in the land of his family in Ni’lin, near Ramallah.

Mustafa’s father told QNN that an Israeli force arrested his son after beating him up while he was in their land in Ni’lin, a village separated by the Israeli apartheid wall.

Israeli forces on Monday beat up and arrested the child Mustafa Khalil Ameereh (13 years old) while he was in the land of his family in Ni’lin in western Ramallah.https://t.co/U828qfR4vm#IsraeliTerrorism #child #Palestinian — Palestine Foundation | فلسطین فاؤنڈیشن پاکستان (@plf_pak) September 15, 2021

He said that the soldiers brutally beat him then dragged him and took him inside a military vehicle while he was suffering from injuries.

The 13-year-old child told his family that Israeli soldiers assaulted him then handed him over to another Israeli force near the apartheid wall.

The Israeli occupation released Palestinian child Mustafa Ameera after one day of detaining him near his village of Nillin. The child was brutally beaten and assaulted by the Israeli soldiers as you can notice in this picture.#freepalestinehttps://t.co/a1jAxnpjwm pic.twitter.com/lw7HWyshIf — gaza post News (@gazaapost) September 15, 2021

The father also told QNN that Israeli policemen interrogated his son for long hours and deprived him of sleep and food. They released him on the early morning of the following day.

Ameereh stressed that his son has bruises all across his body and he has been suffering trauma.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)