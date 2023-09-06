Two Israelis Wounded near Al-Khalil Gate in Jerusalem to Avenge Five Palestinian Women

September 6, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
The arrest of the 17-year-old Palestinian who allegedly carried out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Photo: via AJA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israelis were wounded, one of them critically, in a stabbing attack near the Al-Khalil Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The attack is considered the second retaliation to the humiliation of five Palestinian women in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank. 

Aljazeera Net reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested a 17-year-old resident of East Jerusalem for allegedly carrying out the attack.

Following the news, the Hamas spokesman said that the resistance operation was a natural response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

Vowing Revenge

Several Palestinian attacks were reported in Jericho and other Palestinian cities as a response to an Israeli-led investigation that highlighted the Israeli army abuse of several Palestinian women in Al-Khalil.

According to an investigation conducted by the Israeli rights group, B’Tselem, and reports by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Israeli soldiers forced Palestinian women to undress, while attacking them using army dogs.

Various Palestinian groups, including the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, have vowed revenge. 

“This shall prove to be a watershed moment in an already escalating resistance throughout Palestine,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud said. 

“For Palestinian culture, the humiliation of women and mothers is a great and unforgivable offense, and all Palestinian groups are expected to shoulder the responsibility of responding to the violations of women’s rights,” he added. 

EXPLAINER: What Happened to the Hebron Women and Why Palestinians Are Vowing Revenge

Arrest Campaign 

At least 13 Palestinians were arrested in various parts of the West Bank, especially in the city of Al-Khalil, on Tuesday night..

For months, the West Bank has been witnessing a severe escalation as a result of the Israeli army’s incursions into Palestinian cities and towns.

Hamas Explains Motive Behind Latest Resistance Operation Near Jericho

On Tuesday, an Israeli soldier was wounded and a Palestinian was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire north of the city of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*