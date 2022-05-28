Israeli Soldiers Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinian Child in Bethlehem (VIDEO)

A 15-year-old Palestinian child was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces Friday evening, in the village of Al-Khader, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Zaid Mohammad Ghuneim was injured by live gunshots in the back and neck, and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition before he was announced dead.

Watch | Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of martyr Zaid Mohammad Ghuneim, who was shot dead yesterday by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Al-Khader, in the occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/9RFw4Jv3Te — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 28, 2022

Eyewitnesses said that Ghuneim was surprised by the presence of Israeli occupation soldiers in the village and that as he tried to hide in a parking garage, he was targeted by the Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets at him and killed him in cold blood.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)