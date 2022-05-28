Israeli Soldiers Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinian Child in Bethlehem (VIDEO)

May 28, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Zaid Mohammad Ghuneim, 15, was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 15-year-old Palestinian child was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces Friday evening, in the village of Al-Khader, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Zaid Mohammad Ghuneim was injured by live gunshots in the back and neck, and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition before he was announced dead.

Eyewitnesses said that Ghuneim was surprised by the presence of Israeli occupation soldiers in the village and that as he tried to hide in a parking garage, he was targeted by the Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets at him and killed him in cold blood.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*