Moscow Reiterates Its Support for Palestinian Unity

Russia has reiterated its support for Palestinian rights on Friday, confirming its readiness to support efforts seeking Palestinian unity, Palestinian media reported.

This came during a meeting held in Moscow between General Secretary of the Palestinian People’s Party Bassam Al-Salhi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov held in Moscow.

During the meeting, Al-Salhi expressed his appreciation for the Russian role in supporting Palestinian national rights, as well as its support for ending the Palestinian division.

Al-Salhi expressed his rejection of the policy of double standards adopted by the US and NATO countries: “Which led to the armed conflict in Ukraine.” He noted that the conflict in Ukraine is benefiting the US industrial-military sector at the expense of Ukrainian and Russian societies.

The Palestinian MP shared his hopes for an immediate end to the conflict, as well as an immediate lift of the “oppressive” sanctions imposed on Russia.

He passed on the greetings and deep appreciation of the Palestinian people for Russian support for ending the Palestinian division and helping protect food security, which is threatening many countries worldwide.

The Russian-sponsored Palestinian unity talks in Moscow on February 11 were neither a success nor failure. Uniting Palestinian factions was not the main objective of the Moscow conference, in the first place. https://t.co/DVmHMNPIbm — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) February 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Al-Salhi thanked Russia for its stance regarding the Israeli murder of Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and its condemnation of other Israeli violations in Palestine.

Bogdanov reiterated his country’s support for Palestinian rights and its readiness to help end the Palestinian division in cooperation with Egypt, Algeria and all the Palestinian political groups.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)