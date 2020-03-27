Dozens of Israeli soldiers on Friday stormed several neighborhoods in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and deliberately spat at Palestinian houses’ doors and cars to intimidate the residents amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Israeli soldiers intentionally and repeatedly spitting at cars, walls and doorsteps.

OMG! 😱😱 Israeli occupation soldiers spit on the doors of houses and cars in the occupied Hebron. No comment!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AOw1EOeh6L — Sarah Hassan 🌸❤ (@sarah_hassan94) March 27, 2020

After the Israeli soldiers withdrew, Palestinian residents rushed to sterilize the places which the soldiers spat at, fearing Coronavirus infection, especially because many Israeli soldiers have already been diagnosed with the novel virus.

Despite the lockdown in the West Bank and Jerusalem due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights last week documented 97 Israeli violations against Palestinian citizens, including 59 home raids and 51 arrests.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)