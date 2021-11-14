Israeli Special Units Raid Section 13 of Nafha Prison, Assault Palestinian Prisoners

Israel intensified its crackdowns on Palestinian inmates. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli repression units early Sunday morning raided section 13 in the Israeli prison of Nafha and brutally assaulted Palestinian prisoners, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission.

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman for the Commission, said Israeli repression forces attacked the rooms of Palestinian prisoners, beat them up and destroyed their belongings. He added that the prisoners, in response, shut down all sections in the prison in a protest measure.

Tensions in the Israeli prisons have remained high since a dramatic breakout on September 6 when six Palestinian freedom fighters tunneled out of Gilboa Prison. The six have been recaptured.

More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

