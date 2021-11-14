Israeli Special Units Raid Section 13 of Nafha Prison, Assault Palestinian Prisoners

Israeli repression units early Sunday morning raided section 13 in the Israeli prison of Nafha and brutally assaulted Palestinian prisoners, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission.

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman for the Commission, said Israeli repression forces attacked the rooms of Palestinian prisoners, beat them up and destroyed their belongings. He added that the prisoners, in response, shut down all sections in the prison in a protest measure.

Prisoners' Information Office: The repression units of the occupation prison administration stormed Section 13 in Nafha Prison and beat a number of prisoners. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/Bi3ISm8g1E — Rajaa maher (@DollyPalestine) November 14, 2021

Tensions in the Israeli prisons have remained high since a dramatic breakout on September 6 when six Palestinian freedom fighters tunneled out of Gilboa Prison. The six have been recaptured.

More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)