Following Boycott Campaign, South African Government Withdraws Support for Miss SA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The South African government announced in a statement on Sunday that it has withdrawn its support for the Miss South Africa Pageant, which is scheduled to be held in Israel next month.

The decision came after “unsuccessful consultations initiated by the (South African) Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture to persuade the Miss SA pageant organizers to reconsider their decision.”

In the statement, the Ministry cites “atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians” to explain its decision, adding that the government, “as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, cannot in good conscience associate itself with such”.

Over the last few weeks, there have been calls from various South African organizations to boycott the event and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Last month, after Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021, Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, urged her to boycott the Miss Universe event.

While congratulating Mswane in a press statement, he called on her and on all former Miss South Africa winners to boycott the beauty pageant, in protest of the “occupation and the cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of apartheid Israel regime”.

