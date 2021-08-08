Israeli Special Units Raid Section of Naqab Prison

Israeli special units raided today section 2 in the Israeli prison of Ktzi’ot, in the Naqab desert, where Palestinian political detainees are incarcerated, and brutally assaulted them, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS said in a statement that clashes erupted between the Palestinian prisoners and the attacking repression units, but said no further details were available concerning the situation of the prisoners at the moment.

The Israeli prison’s repression units are composed of heavily trained soldiers armed with knives, batons, tear gas canisters, electric sticks and other means of repression. The soldiers are specially trained to attack Palestinian political prisoners and keep them under crackdown.

Around 4,500 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)