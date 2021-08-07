Hezbollah Leader, Nasrallah, Sends Stern Message to Israel: ‘We Will Retaliate against Any Aggression’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a televised speech aired on Saturday evening, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, warned Israel against any further provocations in Lebanon.

Nasrallah said that Israel has bombed Lebanon in three separate raids following a round of ground shelling.

“No matter what the internal situation in Lebanon is, we will continue to protect our people and our homeland,” the Lebanese Resistance leader said, warning Israel against “betting on Lebanese division”.

Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday said there would be a 'suitable and proportionate' response to any Israeli air strikes on #Lebanon, days after a cross-border flare-up.https://t.co/ejeFdJ7VJQ — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) August 7, 2021

“I say to the enemy, do not bet on the environment surrounding the Resistance, for this (environment) is supportive and genuine all the time.”

Nasrallah said that the Israeli bombardment of Lebanon two days ago is “very dangerous” as it has not taken place for fifteen years. He warned that the Resistance will retaliate against any Israeli airstrike in the appropriate manner.

“The objective from the operation yesterday,” Nasrallah said in reference to a Hezbollah retaliation against Israeli military targets in the occupied Shebah farms, “is our insistence on keeping the rules of engagement (in place) in order to protect our homeland.”

#Nasrallah will be speaking on: the victory, fifteeen later, what happened yesteday and the days before with Israel, Beirut port, Khaldeh's events, and Ashoura. But first a salute to the martyrs who fell recently… — Sophia (@les_politiques) August 7, 2021

The Hezbollah leader affirmed that the group does not intend to “create new equation”.

“You bombed an open land and we retaliated by bombing an open land,” he said in reference to Israel’s bombardment and Lebanese retaliation.

The Lebanese resistance leader also declared that Hezbollah “takes full responsibility officially for retaliating against Israeli strikes on Lebanon.”

(Palestine Chronicle, Agencies)