Israeli Strike Kills Lebanese Civilian in Southern Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Lebanese civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media.

According to the Lebanese News Agency, an Israeli drone struck a house in the town of Al-Khiyam, leaving a civilian dead. Two other civilians were reportedly injured in the attack.

The agency also reported that Israeli fighter jets flew over the border town of Al-Qlayaa and fired thermal bombs. An Israeli strike was also reported in the town of Marwahin.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, AA)