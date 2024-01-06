Israeli Strikes Kill Scores of Palestinians, Including Child, in Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that the vicinity of its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis came under intense Israeli artillery shelling.

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including a young girl, were killed and others injured on Saturday, in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and residential areas in Khan Yunis and Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

Israeli fighter jets conducted raids on the Maan area in Khan Yunis, south of the enclave, resulting in the tragic loss of multiple lives and injuries among the civilian population.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli artillery and drones are violently bombarding the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, an airstrike targeted a residence in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, leading to the murder of a young girl and causing injuries to others.

Amid these attacks, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that the vicinity of its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis came under intense Israeli artillery shelling.

Shrapnel from the shelling scattered on the building, accompanied by heavy gunfire from Israeli drones and snipers.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the Western Galilee. Clashes and Israeli bombing on the town of Al-Zawaideh in central Gaza.

The Red Crescent said one displaced person was shot in the chest by a sniper while present at the hospital’s entrance.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,722 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)