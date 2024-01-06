‘Genocidal Language’: UK Petition Calls for Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The Ambassador is now using openly genocidal language and is advocating for a genocidal act to take place.”

A petition calling for the expulsion of Israeli Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, has gained significant traction, amassing over 80,450 signatures in a single day, Anadolu news agency reported.

The petition, launched on Change.org, has already surpassed the 10,000-signature threshold that triggers a response from the UK parliament. It asserts that Hotovely is now using “genocidal language.”

“The Ambassador is now using openly genocidal language and is advocating for a genocidal act to take place. The ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank continues,” the organizers said in a statement.

Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely says every school, mosque and second house is a target for Israel. Asked if that’s effectively a call for the destruction of all of Gaza, she asks “do you have another solution?” A clear call for genocide. pic.twitter.com/VERR3x9XUA — Hamza (@Hamza_a96) January 3, 2024

The rapidly growing support reflects a diverse range of voices calling for accountability in light of the ambassador’s recent remarks.

Hotovely, known for her staunch views, unequivocally dismissed the idea of a two-state solution, stating a resounding “absolutely no” to the prospect of a future Palestinian state.

After 100,000 signatures, petitions are considered for debate in parliament.

Hotovely is not the only Israeli official to openly call for genocide.

The UK needs to immediately expel the Israeli Ambassador @tzipiHotovely. She went on British radio – and incited genocide. That's not simply a moral disgrace. It's illegal under the Genocide Convention of 1948. Kick her out. pic.twitter.com/9X04pKW0QH — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 5, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself repeatedly used genocidal rhetoric, for example invoking the Amalek theory to justify the killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Since Israel’s top political authorities have already declared that all Palestinians are collectively responsible for the events of Oct. 7, this means that all Palestinians are, as per Gallant’s assessment, ‘human animals’ that deserve no mercy,” Palestinian journalist and political analyst Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Perhaps it is time to start paying attention to how Israel’s genocidal language is translated to an actual genocide on the ground,” Baroud added.

(PC, Anadolu)