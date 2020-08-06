Israeli Terror Cell is Targeting Civilians in Northern West Bank

Palestinian officials have warned today that an Israeli terror cell of Jewish settlers is targeting civilians between Ramallah and Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement and settlers’ activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that a terror cell of Jewish settlers was behind the recent attacks between Ramallah and Nablus.

Daghlas cited the burning of a mosque in al-Bireh, adjacent to Ramallah, the torching of vehicles in Jamaeen and Farata, south of Nablus, and the attacks against Palestinian civilians in Taybeh and Duma after setting up roadblocks on the road between these two villages, as only some examples of the work of this terror cell.

He added that this terror group was seen last night at the entrance to the al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village, located between Ramallah and Nablus, while other members of the group broke into an historical area north of Nablus.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)