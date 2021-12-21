Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Mother of One-Month-Old Baby

The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday detained a mother of a one-month-old baby girl after raiding her home in Jericho, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The PPS added that two of her sons were detained last week.

Samaher Zbeidat, 40, was detained at her home in Zbeidat village, near Jericho, in the occupied West Bank, leaving behind her newborn baby girl.

No reason was given for the detention of the mother or her sons.

