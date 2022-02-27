Israeli Units Raid Sections of Palestinian Prisoners at Rimon Prison

Israeli repression units raided on Sunday sections 3 and 8 in the Israeli prison of Rimon and physically assaulted Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

PPS said Israeli repression forces attacked the Palestinian prisoners while they were inside their rooms, beat them up and vandalized their belongings.

Tensions are already high in the Israeli prisons where thousands of Palestinian prisoners and detainees are held following Israel’s decision to shorten the daily time where prisoners are allowed to go to the prison yard.

Earlier this month, representatives of the Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli detention declared the state of general mobilization in protest of a new series of reprisal measures by the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

The Israeli occupation authorities are incarcerating more than 4,500 Palestinian and Arab prisoners for resisting the Israeli occupation of their homeland.

In recent years, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention have launched multiple strikes to demand better imprisonment conditions, including an end to the unjustified Israeli policy of raiding prisoners’ sections.

