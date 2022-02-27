Report: Zelenskyy Asked Israel to Mediate with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday to mediate in the conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian envoy to Israel said, adding that it was the latest in a string of so-far fruitless requests from Kyiv, Reuters news agency reported.

“We have been talking to the Israelis for at least the last year about a possible intermediary role for Israel,” Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters.

“Our leadership believes that Israel is the only democratic state that has excellent relations with both countries.”

Bennett’s spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

Reached by Reuters, a diplomat at Russia’s embassy to Israel declined to comment.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon (Sunday). The two discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 27, 2022

While calling for a peaceful solution in Ukraine, Israel has been cautious about openly criticizing Russia, a major player in the conflict in neighboring Syria.

