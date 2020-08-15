Israeli Warplanes Bomb Gaza, Injure Children, Women (VIDEO)

Two children and two women were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip early Saturday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

An Israeli warplane fired two missiles at an area east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip injuring a 3-year-old baby girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a woman. They were rushed to hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah.

Gaza is under attack from Israeli warplanes again tonight. This missile strike hit the newly constructed Gaza seaport. (via Quds News) pic.twitter.com/KtzrEHhasi — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 14, 2020

Another woman was injured and homes damaged in a different air attack on a location in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The woman was also taken to the hospital.

This is the third day of Israeli aerial attacks and artillery shelling on the Gaza Strip, which have caused damage to property and no harm to residents other than causing panic among the population.

Israel has also imposed collective punishment on the besieged Gaza Strip and its two-million population by closing the only commercial crossing with Gaza, banning entry of badly needed fuel, and cutting in half the fishing area Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail in to earn a living.

Israel's "courageous" airstrikes on the ppl of #Gaza injure an 11yr-old child, a 5 year-old, a 3 year-old toddler & two women #InhumanIsrael https://t.co/uskiO9CcfH — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 15, 2020

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)