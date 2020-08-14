Palestinian Protests Erupt in Wake of Israel-UAE Agreement (VIDEOS)

Palestinians protest in occupied Jerusalem expressing their anger at the United Arab Emirates government for normalizing ties with Israel. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians protested throughout the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Friday expressing their anger at the United Arab Emirates government for normalizing ties with Israel while the latter continues to occupy and oppress Palestinians.

“Hundreds of Palestinians protested in separate areas of the West Bank, denouncing the UAE’s agreement to officially normalize its relations with Israel, Anadolu news agency reported.

The popular anger mirrored the unanimous rejection of the agreement by the Palestinian Authority and all Palestinian political groups. 

“The UAE has come out in the open on its secret dealings/normalization with Israel. Please don’t do us a favor. We are nobody’s fig leaf!” senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement on Thursday. 

In occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian protesters gathered in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they burned UAE flags and pictures of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.

In the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians also burned posters of bin Zayed, along with pictures of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The scene was repeated in the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) and other towns throughout occupied Palestine.

In the town of Kafr Qaddum, Israeli occupation soldiers violently suppressed similar protests.

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip also protested the agreement, vowing to carry on with their struggle despite ‘Arab betrayal’ of their cause.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

