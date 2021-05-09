Israeli Warplanes Bomb Two Locations in Gaza

Israeli warplanes last night carried out two strikes that hit targets in the center of the Gaza Strip, resulting in damages to property but no casualties, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli F16 fighter jets fired missiles, which hit two locations east of Deir el-Balah town, causing significant damages to the sites and neighboring facilities. There were no reports of casualties.

Israeli warplane at dawn bombs east of Deir al-Balah in Gaza, as israeli "soldiers" fire on and injure young Palestinians rallying on the "border" https://t.co/j2t4BJ1yk0 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 9, 2021

Earlier last night, three Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli occupation forces at the east border of the Gaza Strip, as the latter attacked hundreds of Palestinians demonstrating near the border fence in protest of the Israeli crackdown on worshipers in occupied Jerusalem.

On Sunday, Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian east of Khan Younes city in southern Gaza.

Gaza borders right now as scores protest Israel's current wave of sadistic crimes against native Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem in Sheikh Jarrah and inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. #SaveSheikhJarrah #SheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/tJUvHqSvpZ — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) May 8, 2021

Palestinian medics confirmed that Israeli troops opened fire towards a group of Palestinians rallying in solidarity with Jerusalemite Palestinians in the face of bloody Israeli police and settler attacks as well as forced expulsions in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli soldiers hit a protestor with a live round in the foot and caused two others to suffocate from tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)