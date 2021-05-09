Prominent US Lawmakers Condemn Israel over Evictions in Sheikh Jarrah

Several prominent US lawmakers have spoken out against Israel over the potential evictions of several Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem in favor of hardcore settler groups.

“The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote in a tweet.

The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 8, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, denounced the evictions as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately. https://t.co/uI1vnTjDau — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 8, 2021

“The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately,” she said.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also slammed Israel over the “inhumane” evictions, tweeting: “Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence.”

We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2021

Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar also spoke out earlier this week against Israel’s actions. “We provide $3.8 billion in military aid to the Israeli government a year, without any accountability. As we speak, the Israeli military plans to force over 500 Palestinians from their homes. We must make sure that no US tax dollars are used to fund this violence,” she said in a tweet earlier this week.

This is happening as Muslims pray tarawih & tahajud in Palestine. Families who pray all night during Ramadan, the mosque is like home. Palestinians deserve to find refuge in a mosque and peace in Ramadan. Where is the media coverage? 🗣 up against Israeli occupation terror. https://t.co/qoVVEyBMA6 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 8, 2021

African-American congresswoman Cori Bush also tweeted: “I know what it’s like to be brutalized for simply advocating for my own humanity. I stand in strong solidarity with our Palestinian siblings mobilizing to #SaveSheikhJarrah.”

She also urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the attacks against Palestinians.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote in a tweet:

“I stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem who are being forcibly removed from their homes — in the middle of a pandemic, during Ramadan. This is unacceptable.”

I stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem who are being forcibly removed from their homes — in the middle of a pandemic, during Ramadan. This is unacceptable.https://t.co/em9XnDL6Yz — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 9, 2021

Tensions have mounted in the city, the occupied West Bank and Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger about the potential eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)