Israeli Warplanes Bombard Locations in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes bombarded different locations across the Gaza strip on the dawn of Saturday, causing damage but no injuries.

Local sources said Israeli warplanes shelled an agricultural land in Ata Zayed in Beit Hanoun. They also bombarded a location in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza and another in western Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army claimed that the shelling was in response to missiles fired from Gaza at illegal Jewish settlements near Gaza last night.

Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qasem, said that “the zionist shelling on Gaza is part of its assaults against our people in Jerusalem, where doctor Hazem Joulani was killed, and in the West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories.”

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)