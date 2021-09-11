Palestinian Prisoners Vow to Escalate in Protest of Israeli Repressive Measures

Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli detention are expected to escalate in response to ongoing Israeli repressive measures against them, according to prisoners’ advocacy groups.

The Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said today that the first step of the escalation will be a boycott of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) and its rules and will be followed by a gradual hunger strike by the prisoners with more prisoners expected to join the strike every day.

More than 2000 Palestinian prisoners will start a hunger strike on Saturday in protest of the Israeli repressive measures and collective punishment inside prisons, following the #Gilboa prison break.#الاسرى_في_خطر https://t.co/GSfA36U8s5 — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) September 9, 2021

The PPS also said that the prisoners are expected to begin a gradual hunger strike starting Friday.

Over 4,500 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons have been facing an Israeli repressive campaign following the escape of six Palestinian freedom fighters from Gilboa prison on Monday.

Palestinian prisoners plan escalation steps to protest Israel’s repression https://t.co/Vnd0vK3Fj7 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 11, 2021

Four of the six prisoners have been caught last night and this morning while the remaining two are still at large.

Last week, in response to the Israeli crackdown, the prisoners set fire to detention cells inside the Israeli prisons of Ofer and Kzi’ot in protest against the IPS measures, which included sending many prisoners to solitary confinement and restricting prisoners’ access to essential services.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)