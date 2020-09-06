Two Palestinian Prisoners Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Palestinian prisoners in Israeli Ofer prison were tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

At least five Palestinian prisoners have tested positive for the virus that causes #Covid_19 recently, including a child. https://t.co/G5rcNT3tf0 — Truth (@Truth24141651) September 4, 2020

Hassan Mohammed Shahadeh from Bethlehem and Saleem Mohammed Idrees from Hebron (Al-Khalil), were infected with the virus and transferred by the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) to section 18, which has been designated for quarantine.

Thank you, John Pilger for honoring our heroic prisoners with this greatly appreciated and touching… Posted by These Chains Will Be Broken by Ramzy Baroud on Sunday, August 30, 2020

17 cases have been recorded among Palestinian prisoners since the outbreak of the epidemic, including two released prisoners whose infection was discovered a day after their release from Israeli jails.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)