Israel’s Far-Right Minister Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Israel’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound early on Sunday, The New Arab reported, citing a source from the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir was accompanied by 30 members of the Israeli occupation forces and intelligence personnel, the report said.

The incursion lasted for about 15 minutes, during which the far-right minister stopped at the eastern areas of the mosque’s compound, near the Bab al-Rahma prayer area, before leaving in a hurry.

“We are in charge here,” Israeli media reported him as saying during the incursion. He praised the Israeli occupation forces, saying they were “proving who’s in charge in Jerusalem”.

Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry issued a condemnation of the visit, calling it a “provocation,” and a “serious violation of international law and the status quo on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Ben Gvir’s latest incursion into Al-Aqsa came amid days after the so-called “flag march” saw thousands of far-right Israelis march through the Old City carrying Israeli flags, violently chanting “death to Arabs” and vandalizing Palestinian properties.

(The New Arab, PC)