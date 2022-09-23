Israel’s Lapid Slammed for Backing ‘Two State Solution’ in UN Speech

September 23, 2022
Israeli PM Yair Lapid addresses the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session. (Photo: UN News website)

Israeli Interior Minister and head of the right-wing Jewish Home Party Ayelet Shaked said the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is using the United Nations as part of his election campaign, according to the Hebrew Channel 7.

Commenting on Lapid’s support for the establishment of a Palestinian state during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Shaked said that Lapid’s “words are meaningless, and he does not represent the Israeli government, but only himself.”

She pointed out that according to the coalition agreements the agreed-upon Israeli policy is that the Palestinian issue has ended, “so it was and so it will be.”

“Unfortunately, this is not the first government in which I serve in which the prime minister decides to say hollow slogans about a Palestinian state. I was when Netanyahu did that, and even more so in 2014, when he sent Tzipi Livni to conduct negotiations on his behalf on the establishment of a Palestinian state,” she added.

