Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Ramallah

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces Thursday evening outside the village of Bayt Sira, to the west of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Follow-up Israeli occupation media: The person who carried out the stabbing near the "Bayt Sira" checkpoint, southwestern Ramallah, was transported through several settler's cars and stabbed the settlers before he was shot and killed. #NewPress_en — NewPress-en (@newpressen) September 22, 2022

Israeli media reports claimed that Israeli soldiers opened gunfire at the young man, for allegedly carrying out a stabbing operation targeting Jewish settlers near the Bayt Sira military checkpoint.

The young man has not yet been identified, and his body was reportedly taken away by the Israeli occupation forces.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)