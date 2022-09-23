Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Ramallah

September 23, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces at the Bayt Syra military checkpoint. (Photo: video grab)

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces Thursday evening outside the village of Bayt Sira, to the west of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli media reports claimed that Israeli soldiers opened gunfire at the young man, for allegedly carrying out a stabbing operation targeting Jewish settlers near the Bayt Sira military checkpoint.

The young man has not yet been identified, and his body was reportedly taken away by the Israeli occupation forces.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*