Israel’s Former PM Netanyahu Negotiating Plea Deal in Corruption Trial

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal that could end his corruption trial, Israeli media reported on Monday.
Netanyahu, 72, reportedly pleaded guilty to reduced charges in return for community service instead of a possible time in prison. However, reports say that he is objecting to accepting a charge which would require him to leave politics.
Israel’s Channel 12 news quoted an unnamed associate of Netanyahu as saying that he has “decided to go for a deal and accept the attorney general’s bottom line,” referring to the “moral turpitude” designation.
Netanyahu is on trial in three separate graft cases; for fraud and breach of trust in Case 1,000 and in Case 2,000, and for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4,000.
(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)
