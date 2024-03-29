Back to Khan Yunis – Resistance Roundup – Day 175

It seems as if the fighting today was more fierce in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, than in the north.

According to the New York Times, Palestinian Resistance fighters have launched over 70 separate attacks targeting the Israeli army since its reinvasion of the Shifa Medical Complex on March 18.

Today’s Resistance roundup includes some of these attacks, as reported by the Resistance itself via their Telegram channels.

In one such operation, a group of Israeli soldiers were hit inside a house. They fell between dead and wounded.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters targeted a group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house with an anti-fortification TBG shell, killing and wounding them in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of the city of Khan Younis, and a Zionist helicopter landed to evacuate them. “Watch: Targeting a group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house with a TBG shell in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of the city of Khan Younis.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Zionist Merkava-4 tank using a Shuath explosive device, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a group of enemy soldiers who barricaded themselves inside a building with anti-personnel shells and clashed with them using light weapons, inflicting deaths and injuries in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded with mortar shells gatherings of enemy soldiers around Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City. “Watch: Saraya Al-Quds displays scenes of the mortar fire with which it bombarded the Zionist enemy’s vehicles and soldiers around Al-Shifa Complex west of Gaza City. “After their return from the clash points, our fighters confirmed that they had killed or wounded a Zionist infantry force of 6 individuals in a tight ambush west of Khan Younis.

“After our fighters returned from the clash points in the axes of advance in the city of Khan Younis, they confirmed the completion of several missions: “- Our fighters targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the Al-Aqqad area, west of Khan Younis. – Our fighters targeted a Zionist military vehicle with a tandem shell in the axis of advance, Al-Amal neighborhood, in Khan Younis city. – Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with a special Zionist force in the advancement area, Al-Qarara north of Khan Younis. “In cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Groups, we bombed Alumim in the Gaza envelope with a 107-type rocket barrage. “We bombed an position of enemy artillery and soldiers east of the Central Governorate with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Friday, 29-03-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: “1- At 08:00, targeting the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 2- At 09:45, targeting the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms for the second time with Falaq missiles. 3- At 13:00, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Hounin Castle with artillery shells. 4- At 13:15, targeting the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. 5- At 14:45, targeting a military vehicle at the “Metulla” site with an attack drone, hitting it directly. “6- At 18:10, targeting the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“- Western Sector: “1- At 12:40, targeting the headquarters of the 91 division at the Branit barracks with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly, in response to the Israeli enemy’s aggressions in Damascus and Aleppo. 2- At 15:50, targeting an Israeli infantry force at Hadab Yaroun with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties among them. 3- At 16:00, targeting the Jal Al-Alam site and the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers around it with Falaq missiles, in response to the Israeli enemy’s aggressions in Damascus and Aleppo. 4- At 21:15, targeting movements of Israeli enemy vehicles inside the Malikiyah site with rocket weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)