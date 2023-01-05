Jewish Organizations Call on Ben-Gvir to Allow ‘Slaughter Offering’ at Al-Aqsa

January 5, 2023 Blog, News
Fer-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo: Ben-Gvir Twitter page)

Jewish organizations called on Israel’s newly-appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to allow the ritual slaughter of lamb in Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to Israeli media, several Jewish organizations submitted a formal request to Ben-Gvir and the Israeli police to allow them to carry out the Passover sacrifice in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This year, Passover falls during the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan.

The requests came following Ben-Gvir’s recent storming of Al-Aqsa, which was condemned internationally.

Similar calls were made last year with Jewish groups taking to social media platforms to encourage people to sacrifice a lamb at the Muslim Holy site.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*