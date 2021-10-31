Israeli Forces Shut Down Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim Worshippers

The Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil, Hebron. (Photo: File)

The Israeli occupation army on Friday closed the archeological Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) to Muslim worshippers, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Sheikh Hefzy Abu Sinina, the mosque director, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation army closed the mosque from 3:00 p.m. on Friday until 10:00 p.m. Saturday, and is only allowing settlers to visit the site to mark the Chayei Sarah holiday.

During Jewish holidays, the Israeli occupation army seals off the mosque to Muslims for up to 10 days a year.

After the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque by a Jewish extremist settler, Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli occupation authorities divided the mosque complex between Muslims and Jewish settlers.

Hebron is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 500 Jewish settlers. The latter live in a series of Jewish-only enclaves heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

