Jewish Setters Poison, Kill over 60 Livestock in Jordan Valley

Over 60 livestock were killed this morning after being poisoned by extremist Jewish settlers in the town of al-Auja, near Jericho, in the occupied Jordan Valley, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ahmad al-Zawahra, the livestock owner, told WAFA that a group of settlers sprayed poison on the pastures where his livestock graze, killing more than 60 of them.

Meanwhile, Head of al-Auja Municipality’s Water Department Jihad Shabnat said that it was highly likely that the number would increase as some of the remaining livestock are still in a critical condition.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)