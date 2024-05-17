By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“They are completely besieged within the city … which has resulted in injuries without any medical points or hospitals to treat them in the city after the occupation army destroyed the Beit Hanoun City Hospital.”

Thousands of Palestinians are enduring a fifth consecutive day of an Israeli blockade in the northern Gaza Strip city of Beit Hanoun, as they face a severe shortage of necessities including water and food, according to the Gaza Media Office.

“We are receiving dozens of pleas from the residents of Beit Hanoun, who have been stranded for the fifth consecutive day after the occupation forces infiltrated and surrounded them from the entrance of Beit Hanoun and have invaded Jabalia camp,” the office said in a statement on Thursday.

Residents have not received any food, water, or basic necessities since the beginning of the military operation on the camp, the office emphasized.

“They are completely besieged within the city, and they are suffering from the heavy shelling and intense gunfire on the eastern side of Jabalia camp, which has resulted in injuries without any medical points or hospitals to treat them in the city after the occupation army destroyed the Beit Hanoun City Hospital.”

Call to International Community

The Media Office said it holds “the occupation responsible for the lives of these citizens, including thousands of children and women.”

It called on the international community and relief organizations “to act to save them, end their siege, and stop the crime being committed by the occupation army in Jabalia camp which has resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded, the demolition of entire residential blocks, and the destruction of public facilities and service institutions.”

Al-Jazeera reported that on Friday, the Israeli occupation forces expanded their incursion into the city of Rafah, in the south, and Jabaliya camp, in the north, while Israeli troops continue to besiege shelter centers for displaced people in Beit Hanoun, north of the Strip.

Over 35,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)