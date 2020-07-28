Palestinian Prisoners Quarantined after Prison Guards Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) put a number of Palestinian prisoners in Ramon prison in quarantine after two prison guards and other IPS members tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

According to the prisoners, a state of emergency has been declared in the prison and a number of prisoners have been put in quarantine and others underwent tests.

The concern was raised after Palestinian prisoner Mohammad al-Hazeen tested positive for coronavirus one day after he was released from Ramon prison.

On July 24, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a petition by Adalah, The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, demanding Israeli authorities to implement COVID-19 protective guidelines for prisoners at Gilboa prison, where 30 prison guards and seven Palestinian prisoners are infected, while 489 guards and 58 prisoners are in quarantine.

More than 5,000 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)