100 Military Vehicles in 10 Days – Resistance Roundup – Day 224

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a video statement, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades said that the Resistance has struck over 100 Israeli military vehicles in 10 days.

Most of these attacks occured in northern Gaza, particularly in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in addition to Zaytoun, Rafah and elsewhere.

Many videos released by the various Resistance groups attested to Abu Obeida’s claim.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing, southeast of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells. “The fighters of Al-Qassam successfully cut off the enemy’s supply line east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Strip after targeting an armored personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and showering a group of enemy soldiers with bullets from a BKC machine gun, resulting in deaths and injuries among them. This forced the enemy to change their supply line for their invading forces several times. “The fighters of Al-Qassam successfully infiltrated behind the lines of the enemy forces advancing east of Jabaliya camp, targeted a Merkava tank with an enemy soldier atop it and a Zionist armored personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells. Additionally, the fighters detonated a tunnel entrance and destroyed another armored personnel carrier upon its arrival at the location. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a special Zionist force holed up in a building using a TBG shell east of the city of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier east of the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the command and control headquarters of the enemy army east of Jabaliya camp with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “In a joint operation, the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades were able to bomb the command headquarters in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded a gathering of enemy vehicles and a Zionist infantry force near the Daghal factory on Jabal Al-Kashef, east of the city of Jabaliya, with a barrage of 60mm mortar shells. “Our fighters successfully targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers with a TBG anti-personnel shell in the axis of advance east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Saraya Al-Quds sniped a Zionist sniper on Abu Al-Aish Street in the axis of advance in Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, confirming a direct hit. “Once again, Saraya Al-Quds sniped another Zionist sniper in one of the buildings on Abu Al-Aish Street in Jabaliya camp in the northern Strip, confirming a direct hit. “In a joint operation, Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades launched a rocket barrage at the settlement of Sderot settlement in response to the enemy’s crimes against our people. “After monitoring and observing, we bombarded a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles around Al-Shibil Mosque with heavy caliber mortar shells, achieving direct hits. “In an artillery entrenchment operation and after monitoring from the front lines, we targeted a command and control center of the Zionist enemy in the Zlata area east of Rafah with a barrage of heavy caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters renewed their targeting of the command and control center of the Zionist enemy east of Rafah with a 107mm type rocket barrage, achieving direct hits. “We bombarded a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells near Burj Al-Tanani, east of Jabaliya camp. “Our fighters were able to target a Zionist force holed up in a house in Izbet Melin in Jabaliya with an anti-personnel TBG shell. “We bombed a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers on Jabal Al-Kashef east of the city of Jabaliya with a barrage of mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 17-5-2024, launched an aerial attack with a number of assault drones on the newly established headquarters of Artillery Battalion 411 in Ja’atoun which targeted the tents housing its officers and soldiers, accurately hitting the targets and leaving them between dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, this morning, 17-05-2024, targeted the Tsnobar logistics base in the occupied Golan with 50 Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, this morning, 17-05-2024, targeted enemy positions in Zaoura with a salvo of Katyusha rockets, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:50 PM on Friday, 17-5-2024, targeted the Al-Rahib site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:15 PM on Friday, 17-5-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with rocket weapons and artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Friday, 17-5-2024, targeted the Bayad-Blida site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Friday, 17-5-2024, targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:30 PM on Friday, 17-5-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Branit barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 PM on Friday, 17-5-2024, targeted the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM on Friday, 17-05-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM on Friday, 17-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted two buildings in which enemy soldiers were stationed in the “Metulla” settlement with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “While a military vehicle entered the Al-Malikiyah site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it with artillery shells.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)