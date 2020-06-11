Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Palestinian Man near Nablus

Jewish settlers assaulted today a Palestinian man in the village of Burqa, to the north of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, causing him fractures and bruises, according to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Homesh sneaked into the village and assaulted 43-year-old Nasim Hajja, leaving him with fractures and bruises.

Daghlas added that Hajja was walking in an area of the village when he was attacked by about 20 Jewish settlers.

In a similar incident last night in a nearby area, Jewish settlers assaulted and injured a Palestinian man and set a vehicle on fire.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

In the village of Zita in Nablus last night, Israeli settlers wrote racist slogans on Palestinians' houses and burned a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/p6dsLwKbQl — Palestinian Eve 🇵🇸 (@Palestinian_Eve) June 11, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)