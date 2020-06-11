PA Submits Counter-proposal to US ‘Deal of the Century’

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has submitted a counter-proposal to US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ to the diplomatic Quartet – a group comprising the United Nations, European Union, Russia, and the US, tasked with mediating talks – the Times of Israel reported.

The piece added Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the counter-proposal during a press conference on Tuesday, saying, “we submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago”.

Few details of the four and a half page counter-proposal were made available, but Al Jazeera quoted Shtayyeh as saying the plan seeks to create a “sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarized”, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The counter-proposal allows for “minor modifications of borders where necessary” including exchanges of land equal “in size and volume and in value”.

The counter-proposal is a response to Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ which, unveiled in January, seeks to create a permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)