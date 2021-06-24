Jewish Settlers Block Jerusalem-Hebron Highway, Uproot Olive Trees

Armed Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli soldiers in West Bank. (Photo: ISM, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish settlers yesterday blocked the Jerusalem-Hebron highway, described by the Palestinian news agency Wafa as the main road to the south of the occupied West Bank.

According to sources, scores of Jewish settlers spread across the Al Faghur agricultural area of the town of Al Khader, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Meanwhile, another group of Jewish settlers uprooted ten olive trees and sabotaged two water tanks and an irrigation system belonging to Qassem Mansour, a farmer in Wadi Qana, northwest of the West Bank district of Salfit.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police demolished a Palestinian house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, sources from Jerusalem said.

Israeli police and municipal crews escorted machinery into the neighborhood, the sources said, where the municipal crews tore down the house, which belongs to Mousa Haloulou, under the pretext that it was illegally built. Occupations almost never issue planning permissions to Palestinians.

