Jewish Settlers Attack a Mosque in Hebron

A group of Jewish settlers attacked a mosque in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Saturday night, hurling stones at the mosque and smashing its windows, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Nidal Jabari, an Islamic Waqf official in Hebron, told WAFA that a group of settlers from the illegal Israeli outpost of Abraham Avenu attacked the Sunia Mosque in the Old City, smashing its windows and causing minor damages to its facilities.

The city of Hebron is home to roughly 200,000 Palestinians and about 800 extremist Jewish settlers who live in colonial compounds in the heart of the city, heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers.

In February 2019, Israel expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from the 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

(WAFA, PC)